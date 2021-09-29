Duplicate bridge winners announced
Duplicate Bridge played five tables Tuesday and Wednesday this week.Tuesday winners were:
First: Joyce Crowe and Vandy Newman
Second: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
Third: Joann Maxfield and Larry Heimsness
Fourth: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Wednesday winners were:
First: Vandy Newman and Dave Ring
Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Third: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Fourth: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan
Fifth: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
