Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To a continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County.

At the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic in Freeborn County, there were 299 active cases.

That number came on Nov. 25, 2020.

On Friday, the active cases throughout the county had risen to 171 with a gradual rise as the week went on.

Little by little, Freeborn County is headed in the same direction, with numbers at the current rate likely to pass 200 on the same trajectory in the next week or two.

We ask people to use common sense and practice the safety guidelines recommended by health officials to keep these numbers at bay.

If you have symptoms, be sure to test and keep away from other people, as this variant spreads easily and can uproot schools and workplaces.

Remember, we’re all in this together, and we’re all affected by the choices of our friends and neighbors.

To Freeborn County 4-Hers at the Minnesota State Fair.

Congratulations to all of the youth from Freeborn County who have shown projects at the Minnesota State Fair.

From what we’ve heard, Freeborn County 4-Hers found much success.

Thanks to all of the individuals and businesses that support the 4-H program and who help instill important leadership skills through this program.

Look to the newspaper in the coming weeks as we plan to continue highlighting 4-Hers who found success at both the county and state fairs.

To the response from local law enforcement and Albert Lea High School staff this week when a man refused to leave the school.

Thank you to the thoughtful and coordinated response from Albert Lea High School staff and law enforcement, the incident involving a man who refused to leave the school Tuesday morning ended quickly and without complications.

As Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk said earlier this week, students were only on lockdown for seven minutes before the man was taken into custody and the situation resolved.

We appreciate the preparation that all involved have done for these types of situations in the past and for bringing this to a proper resolution.

Police said the man came in with a group of other students and attempted to bypass staff at the pool entrance. Staff were able to call ahead to the administrative office and escort him there.

He was ultimately taken into custody near the Tiger entrance and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for a mental health evaluation.

Though the situation turned out to be relatively minor in the scheme of things, we hope school administration will consider additional communication to parents in the event of a similar instance in the future. A simple message will go a long way in calming parents’ fears and worries.