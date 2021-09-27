Update: 911 service restored in Freeborn County

Updated (8:12 a.m. Tuesday): Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said shortly after 8 a.m. that 911 service has been restored in the county.

Original story: The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated the county is experiencing technical issues with its 911 lines.

The sheriff stated 911 calls appear to be coming into the dispatch center through administration lines, not the actual 911 lines.

If people need emergency services, they call 911 first. If dispatchers don’t receive the call, people should call the admin line at 507-377-5200 ext 5.