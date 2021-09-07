Garage damaged by fire and other reports

A garage was reported on fire at 9:48 p.m. Monday at 714 Jefferson Ave. The fire was extinguished by fire personnel, and the state fire marshal was slated to help investigate Tuesday morning.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Monday at 1820 Margaretha Ave.

Police arrested Marlin Abrego, 30, on a local warrant at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Benjamin Gerard Ermer, 29, on an arrest and detain hold at 5:42 p.m. Monday at 2106 Harmony Ave.