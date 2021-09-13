Gun reported stolen and other reports

A gun was reported taken at 10:42 a.m. Thursday at 24668 810th Ave., Albert Lea.

Sexual assault reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:30 p.m. Thursday of a sexual assault in rural Albert Lea.

Vehicle tampered with

Deputies received a report at 10:46 a.m. Friday of a vehicle parked on the side of the road near Freeborn County Road 46 and Freeborn County Road 34 that had been tampered with.

Man arrested after report

Deputies arrested Jonathan Michael Boyd, 43, after receiving a report at 1:45 p.m. Friday of a man trying to break into an old church at 408 Main St. in Freeborn.

Catalytic converters taken

A catalytic converter was reported taken off an RV at 4:55 p.m. Friday at 80944 Freeborn County Road 46.

A catalytic converter was reported missing and the chain across the driveway and posts were reported pulled out at 1:53 a.m. Saturday at 78053 State Highway 251 in Clarks Grove.

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a vehicle at 12 p.m. Friday at 1108 Columbus Ave.

1 turns self in on warrants

Sylvia Pearl Cramer, 34, turned herself in on local warrants at 7:17 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Sweet corn stand broken into

A sweet corn stand was reported broken into at 8:55 p.m. Saturday at 20520 810th Ave. in Hayward. The lock was broken on the safe to access money. The incident reportedly took place the day before.

Lock cut on gas tank

A lock was reported cut on a 300-gallon gas tank at 12:31 p.m. Sunday at 25123 885th Ave. in Austin. About $100 in gas was taken. The incident reportedly happened the day prior or sometime overnight.

1 arrested for DWI, possession

Deputies arrested Nickolas Benjamin Vlasaty, 39, for fifth-degree possession and fourth-degree driving while impaired with a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 2:51 a.m. Monday on Interstate 90 near milepost 167.

Cart reported stolen

A two-wheel lawn cart was reported taken from a yard at 11:08 a.m. Friday at 1205 Southview Lane.

Juvenile cited for paraphernalia, vape device

A juvenile was cited for possession of paraphernalia and a vape device at 1:59 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Cooler stolen

A large camouflage cooler was reported stolen at 5:17 p.m. Friday at 222 S. St. Mary Ave.

Vehicle reported stolen

Police received a report at 7:22 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was stolen at 702 Garfield Ave.

Burglary reported

A house was reported broken into at 8:23 p.m. Friday at 716 Fountain St. The incident reportedly happened sometime either the previous day or earlier in the day. Some money was missing.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Timothy Reagan Rye, 30, for domestic assault at 5:23 a.m. Saturday at 106 S. First Ave.

Juvenile cited for minor consumption

Police cited one juvenile for minor consumption and open container in a motor vehicle at 9:07 p.m. Saturday at 1011 Hammer Road.

Theft reported at Walmart

Police received a report at 2:41 p.m. Sunday of a woman who was reportedly stealing multiple items at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Pelican Breeze damaged

Police received a report at 3:44 p.m. Sunday of damage to the Pelican Breeze.