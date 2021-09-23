Handgun reported stolen and other reports

A handgun was reported stolen at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at 210 E. Front St.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 205 W. Second St. in Hayward.

1 arrested after violation

Deputies arrested James Robert Aitken, 39, on a violation at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

2 cited at high school

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Vandalism reported in bathroom

Vandalism was reported in the men’s bathroom at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday at 100. W. Hawthorne St. The men’s sink was broken off the wall and the picnic table was pushed into the bathroom.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jillian Chaunta Delle, 40, on a warrant at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 James Ave.