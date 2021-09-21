Helen L. Newbrough Cooper died August 31, 2021.

She was born June 9, 1931, at her home in Vincent, IA, to Lester and Anna Newbrough, the youngest of four children. She moved to Alden, MN, in 1941, where she worked while attending school.

She was employed by Jack Sprat’s grocery store and Doc Hansen’s in Alden.

Helen married Richard H. Cooper on June 26, 1949. They were joyously happy for 68 years until Richard passed. After their wedding she was employed in Albert Lea by a fruit market, a fabric store and a drycleaners.

She was a life-long Lutheran and a 70-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary (former President of Alden, MN Chapter 404). They had the opportunity to live in Ogden, UT, for five years; Hanover, MA, for 11 years, Cherokee, IA, for three years; and Caldwell and Nampa, ID, for 40 years. She spent the last two years being lovingly cared for by Sunridge Assisted Living in Roy, UT.

Helen was an industrious woman, always cleaning and gardening. She kept a meticulous home. She was an amazing seamstress, often sewing for her four daughters and making adorable Christmas pajamas for the entire family. Helen was involved with church groups, an avid bowler and an enthusiastic card player. She always cooked for large family events. She loved working in the audio visual departments at schools in Hanover, MA, and Cherokee, IA.

She is survived by their three daughters: Shirley (Gene) of Roy, UT, Max (Dar) of Kennewick, WA, and Sandy (Greg) of Mesquite, NV, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, daughter Joanne, parents, brothers Ray and Ken Newbrough and, her sister Leila Kuehnast.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 S Montana Ave, Caldwell, ID, on October 2, 2021. There will be a memorial service followed by interment in Alden, MN, in the spring.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Quilters at 5560 S 2300 W, Roy, UT, 84067. EVERY quilt goes to underprivileged, homeless youth and newborns at McKay Dee and Ogden Regional or Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.