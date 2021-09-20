Highway 30 project at Ellendale completed

The Highway 30 project at Ellendale was completed on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Improvements made during construction include:

Highway 30 repaved from 0.28 miles west of Ellendale to 1 mile east of Steele County Road 45

Culvert work at three locations east of Steele County Road 45 and at Steele County Road 14 just north of Highway 30

Realignment of 8th Avevenue East intersection and Highway 30

ADA improvements

Construction started on July 26 and included three detours. Ulland Brothers was the contractor for this $1.78 million project.