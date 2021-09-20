Highway 30 project at Ellendale completed
The Highway 30 project at Ellendale was completed on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Improvements made during construction include:
- Highway 30 repaved from 0.28 miles west of Ellendale to 1 mile east of Steele County Road 45
- Culvert work at three locations east of Steele County Road 45 and at Steele County Road 14 just north of Highway 30
- Realignment of 8th Avevenue East intersection and Highway 30
- ADA improvements
Construction started on July 26 and included three detours. Ulland Brothers was the contractor for this $1.78 million project.
