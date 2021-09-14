James “Jim” S. Loverink

Funeral Service for James S. Loverink will be held at 10AM on Saturday (9/18) at Hollandale Reformed Church. Pastor Neil Ooms will officiate. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6PM on Friday (9/17) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church on Saturday. The service will be live streamed via the Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Jim “Gem” Loverink, age 85 of Hollandale, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born on June 5, 1936 to Jeppe “Jack” and Marie (Van Wilgen) Loverink in Hollandale. He attended school in Rose Creek, Albert Lea and Geneva. After school he helped on the family farm until he bought his Vermeer tiling machine and founded Loverink Drainage at age 17. He started with his father’s farm, tiled the neighbors’ farms and never stopped. He retired from his drainage business in 2007. He married Genevieve Vande Kamp on August 16, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Once they outgrew their little home on the outskirts of Hollandale, they were blessed to move into a larger home to raise their family in 1964.

Jim was a longtime member and involved in the Hollandale Reformed Church. He was an avid historian and officer for the Hollandale Museum as well as a member of the Land Improvement Contractors Association. Jim was involved in the Hollandale Cafe coffee ministry. He loved to fish, enjoyed deer hunting, playing dominos, up and down the river, ME and told jokes and stories daily. His passion was going “up north” to their Geneva Pond House and Red Shed where he spent hours on his John Deere tractor. He loved to spend time with family and friends, most of all his bride who, “melted my heart like butter.”

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Genevieve “Vivie”; 7 children (his one and a half dozen) Lee (Jodi), Jayne DeJong, Joyce (Bryan) VanGorp, Mike (Liz), Kae, Sue (Mike) Buchner and Lance (Dawn); grandchildren Kelsey, Trevor, Leah (Jordan), Bradley (Stephanie), Melanie (Christopher), Ryan, Trent, Rachel (Bailey), Jacob (Alie), John (Christine), Lynsey and Easton; great grandchildren Evelynn, Eleanor, Haddon, Knox, Ryle James, Parker and Vivie; it was Jim’s privilege to inherit 2 step-grandchildren Jennifer and Ashley (Jacob); and 9 step-great-grandchildren Hadley, Brentley, Tennley, Quinnley, Loxley, Isley, Gavin, Case and Colt; sisters Doreen (Dennis) Richards and Lori Jacobsen; sisters-in-law Joanie, Tracy Vandgrift, Eva Karsjens and Ardie Vande Kamp; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Special friend John Erwert and caregivers Brian, Andi and Anna.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter Cassandra Leigh Loverink; son-in-law Randy Birchman; brothers Dick, Tennis and infant sister; siblings-in-law Lu, Gus Jacobsen, Walt (Marie) Vande Kamp, Ada (Hip) Mennega, Lory (Neil) Harmsen, Nel (Chuck) Pauzinga, Doug Vandgrift, Suzie (Merlin) Wallin, Walter Karjens, Jim (Charlotte) Vande Kamp, Sarah (John) Ekema, Gary Vande Kamp and infant twins; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hollandale Reformed Church, Hollandale Cemetery Association, Hollandale Christian School or Youth for Christ – The Rock.