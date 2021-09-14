Jane Hillman, age 78, of Waconia and formerly of Albert Lea, died on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. She bravely left this world surrounded by family at her side and is now resting in peace with the Lord.

Jane Lee Hillman was born on Nov. 12, 1942 in Blue Earth, the daughter of Art and Agnes (Larson) Anderson. She grew up in Albert Lea and graduated from ALHS in 1960. Jane was united in marriage to Harris “Bob” Hillman at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on May 11, 1963. Together, Bob and Jane proudly celebrated over 52 years of marriage creating a growing legacy of family. Jane was an active member at her church for many years dedicating her time to many volunteer opportunities. Other activities that brought joy to Jane’s life included her love for gardening, flowers, cooking, baking, and family gatherings. Jane spent most of her life as a homemaker and lovingly made their house a home. All who entered were greeted with a smile, coffee on, and baked goods waiting for all to enjoy. Her tender heart, generous spirit, and relentless love for family were a few of her most remarkable attributes. Family was at the very center of everything she did. Milestones in the lives of those she loved were celebrated with a tremendous spirit. There was nothing she wouldn’t have done to make a better life for her family for which they were ever so grateful. Her unwavering displays of dedication and commitment to family will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Jane’s generous and hospitable spirit will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Jane will be forever missed by her children Paul (girlfriend Shaanan Sullivan) Hillman, Debra (Chad) Carpenter, and Kim (Mark) Goodnature; grandchildren Brandi (Zakry) Krenz, Kaylee (Steve) Casey, Nethaniel Tusen, Anthony Mondragon, Andrew Hillman, Logan Hillman, David Goodnature, and Matthew Goodnature; great-grandchildren Hope Casey, Justice Casey, Noah Casey, Journey Casey, Camila Hillman, and Alden Hillman; brother Laverne (Karen) Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harris “Bob” Hillman, sisters Arlene Kroenke and Donna Olsen, and brother-in-laws Bud Kroenke, and Alton Olsen.

Funeral services will be held at Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 E. Main St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 on Friday, Sept 17, 2021 at 3:00 pm with visitation held 2 hours prior to service from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery; Albert Lea. Jane’s funeral service will be livestreamed on her obituary page at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com