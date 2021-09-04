Letter: Blunder will have lasting impacts

According to a 2017 Government Accountability Office report, the U.S. military transferred roughly 75,898 vehicles, 599,690 weapons systems and 208 aircraft to Afghan Security Force between fiscal years 2003 and 2016. And according to a recent special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction analysis, the last few years have seen the Defense Department send the Afghan Security Force more than 7,000 machine guns, more than 4,700 Humvees and more than 20,000 grenades. This is to say nothing of the communications, explosive ordinance disposal and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment transferred to the Afghan Security Force over the course of two decades as detailed in the GAO report. According to the Intercept, the Taliban have seized U.S. military biometrics devices “that could aid in the identification of Afghans who assisted coalition forces.” This transfer of military hardware just established the militant Taliban forces as a top weapons broker to all the enemies of the United States. At the same time, the U.S./Mexico border is in complete chaos and is essentially unguarded. Biden’s decision to unconditionally withdraw from Afghanistan just cost us an important strategic asset, the Bagram Airbase. For years, the base has been conducting tactical air operations in support of American and Afghan troops. Bagram is 40 miles north of Kabul and is impressive in size: The installation covers about 30 square miles. Its 12,000-foot runway can accommodate U.S. military aircraft of any size. The location is also strategic — Bagram is about 400 miles west of China and about 500 miles east of Iran. This is a good place to maintain an American presence. The location of this air base was so vital because of its location; Afghanistan is a landlocked nation — Bagram provided an outpost to protect our air power in Central Asia, as well as intelligence collection station for anti-terror efforts in a very hostile part of the world.

If Biden would have maintained a presence at Bagram, the Afghan Security Forces would have had complete air support. Considering that the Afghan forces were trained American soldiers with American tactics, these tactics are predicated on air superiority and support. When Biden ordered the abandonment of Bagram in July, he pulled the protective umbrella away from the Afghan forces. Without air support and intel collection capabilities, which the U.S. forces provide, Afghan forces completely collapsed. The United States left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and shipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander. This strategic blunder was completely predictable and will have lasting negative impacts regionally and globally for years to come.

At a cost of $88 billion, Biden gave all away to our enemies, rejecting the promise to never, never leave any American military or citizens behind.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea