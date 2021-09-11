Letter: Local Democrat picnic this week

September may be the most beautiful month of the year. The days are mostly sunny, the evenings are cool, the leaves are just beginning to turn color, the bugs are mostly gone and we can relax as winter is still far enough off.

It is the perfect time for a picnic! And we Democrats need to get together to celebrate. We know our country is now headed in the right direction.

So come join us! You like to eat? You have a special dish you like to share? Come join us. You like to mix with like-minded people to discuss policy and issues? Come join us.

The picnic starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park in Albert Lea. Hot dogs and beverages will be provided. You can bring a dish to pass if you wish, and a freewill donation is appreciated to cover costs. Masks will be provided for anyone who forgets theirs.

Any questions, call 377-2853 and someone will get back to you.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea