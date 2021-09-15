Letter: Taxpayers will pay increased tax
President Biden is saying he is not going to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400 million. But he is going to raise the taxes on corporations. This results in corporations raising the prices of their products, so in reality that tax is being paid by us when we buy the product. If you have any common sense you realize that the taxpayer pays all the taxes, no matter what the politicians try to tell you.
Russel Tordoff
Glenville
You Might Like
Letter: Let’s make Albert Lea a ‘Biker’s Paradise’
According to WalkScore.com, a Rockefeller Foundation-funded organization, Albert Lea is considered a “car-dependent” city with a bike score’ of 43... read more