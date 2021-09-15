September 15, 2021

Letter: Taxpayers will pay increased tax

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

President Biden is saying he is not going to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400 million. But he is going to raise the taxes on corporations. This results in corporations raising the prices of their products, so in reality that tax is being paid by us when we buy the product. If you have any common sense you realize that the taxpayer pays all the taxes, no matter what the politicians try to tell you.

Russel Tordoff

Glenville

