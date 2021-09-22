September 22, 2021

Letter: Thanks for support of the Food for Backpacks program

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Thank you to the community from the Hayward Lutheran Church Food for Backpacks committee for your attendance and donations this past Sunday. Your generosity raised $1,330, which will be used to support 25 students at Halverson Elementary School. In conjunction with First Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, Zion Lutheran, United Methodist, Ascension Lutheran, Crossroads, Central Freeborn Lutheran and One Love Rising, District 241 elementary, Southwest and ALC students who sign up receive food to take home to supplement family food insecurity on weekends.

Bev Noland

Hayward Lutheran Church

