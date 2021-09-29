Longtime Masons recognized

Two local Masons were recognized for their service during a presentation Sept. 23. Pictured, from left, are Wayne Bellrichard, Master of Western Star Lodge; Alfred “Lars” Anderson; Robert “Bob” Dammen; and Clinton Christensen, Grand Lodge Area deputy from the Grand Lodge of Minnesota. Anderson was honored for 60 years having joined Masonry in 1960. Dammen was honored for 50 years having joined Masonry in 1970. Both have been active in Western Star Lodge and always involved in bell-ringing during the “Jake Loper Annual Bell Ringing event” for the Salvation Army. They have also been active in the Albert Lea Shrine Club, which fundraises for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital as part of the Osman Shriners of Minnesota. Individually, Anderson has been the chaplin at Western Star Lodge #26, serving several years in three different series. Dammen has been the Tyler in the Lodge for the past 12 years. Provided