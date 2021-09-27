Man arrested after chase and other reports
Police arrested Eddy De Los Santos, 52, for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation after a chase at 1:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and James Avenue.
Gas drive-offs reported
A gas drive-off was reported at 2:44 a.m. Saturday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea.
Catalytic converter stolen
A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a recreational vehicle at 11:11 a.m. Sunday at 1441 Margaretha Ave.
Batteries, gator stolen
Four tractor batteries and a gator were reported stolen at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at 83970 130th St., Glenville.
Hit-and-run crash reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at 805 E. Main St.
License plate stolen
A back license plate was reported stolen off a 2019 Chevy Silverado at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 2510 Bridge Ave.
Possible vandalism reported
Police received a report of possible vandalism at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at 920 Fountain St.
2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County
