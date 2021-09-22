McComb, Robyn (Engelby)

McComb, Robyn Julianne

age 44, gone from us too soon for reasons too numerous to mention. Our darling girl passed away Sunday, September 12. Born July 14, 1977 in Albert Lea, MN, she grew up and schooled in Eden Prairie. Quick witted with sparkling green eyes, she could charm toddlers and seniors alike. She was easy to love. Robyn loved to cook and often shared photos of her creations. She was a gifted floral designer. Robyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, and both paternal grandparents. She is survived by her son, Carter McComb; father, David Engelby of Albert Lea; mother, Christine Hazen of Bloomington; brother, Chad Engelby (Laura) of Chaska; grandfather, Richard Alstad of Eden Prairie and Walker and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. No service scheduled at this time. Memorials preferred to the family – a fund has been established for her son, Carter. Her beautiful soul finally rests in peace. Rochester Cremation Services 507-206-4449