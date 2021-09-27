NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED

ASSESSMENT CURRENT MUNICPAL SERVICES

AND/OR MUNICIPAL UTILITIES

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessments for miscellaneous delinquent accounts receivable, miscellaneous special assessments, and miscellaneous delinquent water/sewer accounts against the property herein-after described for Proposed Assessment for Current Municipal Services and/or Municipal Utilities Assessments. Persons wishing to be heard regarding these assessments will be heard at the hearing.

Adoption by the City Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the hearing.

Such assessment is proposed to be payable in one installment, due in full for the taxes payable 2022 calendar year and will bear an interest rate of 3.01 percent per annum.

An owner may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the County on December 31, 2021, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment. Such payment must be made at the City of Albert Lea Finance Department. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid by November 12, 2021 (32 days from the adoption of this assessment activation resolution).

The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.

Under Minn. Stat §§435.193 to 435.195 and the Albert Lea Special Assessment Policy, the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person of 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest shall become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk on the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.

An owner may appeal an assessment to District Court pursuant to Minn. Stat §429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

BY: /s/ Daphney Maras – City Clerk