Severe thunderstorm watch issued
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties until 10 p.m. Monday, along with Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa.
The weather agency states there is a slight risk for severe storms as a cold front pushes through the area.
The strongest storms are expected in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening.
The primary threat will be strong winds.
