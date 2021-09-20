Severe thunderstorm watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Freeborn, Mower, Steele and Waseca counties until 10 p.m. Monday, along with Winnebago and Worth counties in Iowa.

The weather agency states there is a slight risk for severe storms as a cold front pushes through the area.

The strongest storms are expected in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this afternoon and evening.

The primary threat will be strong winds.