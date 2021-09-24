Sharon A. Hauge

Sharon Ann Hauge, Age 74, died September 22, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Albert Lea, MN. Per her wishes, Sharon was cremated. She was one of 10 children, born to Sanford and Leona Peterson on September 26, 1946 in Austin, MN.

Sharon attended school at Austin Central High School. She married Duane Thomas Hauge on February 19, 1966. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing card games and board games together.

Sharon is survived by her children, Tim (Joyce) Hauge of Northwood, IA, and Kim (Randy) Hengesteg of Northwood, IA; grandchildren, Anthony (Kayla) Hauge, Tayler Hauge, Scott Hengesteg, and Carly Hengesteg; great-grandson, Dawson Hauge; brother, Robert (Tina) Peterson of Davenport, IA; brother-in-law, Jim Osmonson of Austin, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Hauge; sisters, Maxine Thompson, LaDonna Peterson, Ilene Meier, and Dorothy Osmonson; and her brothers, Merle, Donald, Floyd “LaVerne,” and Douglas Peterson.