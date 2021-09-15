Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

Age: 17

Parents: Maria Martinez and Ramon Ambriz

Where are you from?Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

I have so many teachers that I would consider my favorite, but if I had to choose it’s Mrs. Netzer. She is the most understanding teacher. She’s so caring and funny. She has helped me a lot when I needed her. Overall, she’s a wonderful person.

Favorite book/author: “To Kill a Mockingbird “by Harper Lee

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I played soccer and I’m the boy’s basketball manager.

What do you want to do after high school?

I’m going to cosmetology school and then after that I want to study dermatology.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? My advice is you should believe in yourself. You are smart and strong. Always try your best and work hard, because at the end of the day hard work pays off.