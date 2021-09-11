Star Class: Can do students

September 11, 2021
A parade set up to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 took place Saturday morning starting in downtown Albert Lea. The parade went ...
Read more
| Add your comment
The Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team hosted Owatonna Thursday night in its first home meet of the season. While the Tigers came away ...
Read more
| Add your comment
All you have to do is drive around Albert Lea to see that there are several new businesses that will soon be opening in Albert ...
Read more
| Add your comment
EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal What is the purpose of prayer? “Sometimes the purpose is to get us out of our circumstances, but more often than ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021
read more