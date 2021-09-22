State auditor visits Albert Lea

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha visited the Freeborn County DFL picnic Thursday night to share information about the work she has done in the auditor’s office.

The office has researched and collected data on asset forfeiture, which occurs when authorities take the money or property of citizens. Blaha shared that the majority of asset forfeitures were under $1,500. Her report helped legislators to pass bipartisan legislation to restrict small forfeitures beginning in 2022. She indicated this will help many lower income people avoid crises and continue to pay rent, make car payments, buy groceries and keep their families safe.