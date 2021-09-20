STORAGE AUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:

That the personal described as flows, to-wit:

Unit #111 Shannon Mitchell

Unit #115 Tiffany Nelson

Unit #128 Nick Schmitz

Unit #210 Jamey Anderson

Unit #211 Jamey Anderson

Unit #404 Lydia Kraudy

Unit #408 Brandy Willford

Unit #431 Troy Bibus

Unit #433 Heidi Suhi

Unit #502 Tralana Carlson

Unit #519 Carla Stone

Unit #526 Amy Kodet

Unit #529 Felix Olmeda

Unit #609 Lisa Rogers

Unit #610 David Suess

Unit #619 Jason Beloate

Unit #709 David Tennison

Unit #714, Jesse Tuttle

Unit #721 Steven Moreno

Unit #725 David Roe

Unit #728 Frances Abrego

Unit #731 Dan Watson

Unit #736 Brian Reese

Unit #745 Micheal Linderman

Unit #801 Whitney Thompson

Unit #828 Gloria Favis

Unit #838 Ann Malay

Unit #836 Alisa Counts

Unit #903 Ashley Gulickson

Unit #928 Lynn Spicer

Unit #931 Imer Torres

Unit #1018 Tamara Cardona

Unit #1024 Amy Walton

Unit #1033 Daniel Parmenter

Unit #1105 Sean Cicero

Unit #1107 Daniel ORourke

Unit #1302 Jorge Esquivel

Unit #1306 Corina Flored

Unit #1309 Janie Reber

Unit #1316 Dale Sanchez

Unit #1335 Jade Kulish

Unit #1340 Sunday Gach

Unit #1341 David Nelson

Unit #1345 Francesca Valdez Galvan

Unit #1402 Maria Verdecia

Unit #1403 Dragon Wood

Unit #1416 Marco Alquicira

Unit #1423 Juan Trujillo

Unit #1424 Christina Getchell

Unit #1430 Omar Sanchez

Unit #1435 Eileen Armstrong

Unit #1441 Dante Lopez

Unit #1443 Vassandra Starling

Unit #1739 Alan Olson

Will be sold at public auction by Stow & Go Self Storage, On Tuesday October 12 at 4:00 pm 2021, at Stow & Go Self Storage, 2610 Hi Tec, 713 Spark Ave, 201st St Thomas Ave, 128 Garfield Ave in Albert Lea, to pay and satisfy a lien which is claimed to be due computed to the day said sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale and of advertising therof, together with the necessary expenses of advertising and making said sale: and that the grounds of said lein are as followed, to-wit: unpaid rent and late fees. This will be a cash sale only.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Sept. 18 and 25, 2021

STORAGE AUCTION