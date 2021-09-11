Tiger swimmers record multiple season bests, fall to Owatonna

The Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team hosted Owatonna Thursday night in its first home meet of the season.

While the Tigers came away with multiple first-place finishes and set a number of new season bests, the Tigers came up just short of the Huskies, falling 92-86.

In the first event of the evening, the 200-yard medley relay team of Hailey Deming, Brooke Hanson, Hatty Adams and Emery Brouwers came in second place with a time of 2:08.92. Albert Lea’s second team of Taylor Palmer, Hannah Barclay, Erin Boorsma and Kayden Kirton came in fourth place with a time of 2:41.98.

Jeffrey picked up the first win for the Tigers, winning the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:17.07. She beat out the second place finisher by more than eight seconds. Leah Rognes and Julia Doppelhammer also competed in the event. Rognes set her season best, finishing in third place with a time of 2:26.72, and Doppelhammer came in fifth with a time of 2:29.39.

After no competitors from Albert Lea swam in the 200-yard individual medley, Brouwers picked up her first win of the season with a first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle. The win marked Brouwers best time in the event this season, 26.93. Hanson came in fourth with a time of 29.43 and Palmer came in fifth with a time of 29.73.

Jenna Steffl got back to her winning ways in the one-meter diving competition with a season-best score of 174.75.

Adams followed that up with a runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:15.71.

Brouwers, Jeffrey and Deming came in second, third and fourth places, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle. Brouwers finished with a time of 59.38, Jeffrey with a time of 1:01.36, and Deming with a time of 1:03.77.

Albert Lea then claimed the top three spots in the 500-yard freestyle. Doppelhammer won the event with a time of 6:37.71, Rognes was right behind with a time of 6:42.10, and Palmer came in third with a time of 6:44.20.

In the second relay event of the night, the team of Jeffrey, Hanson, Rognes and Brouwers came in second place with a time of 1:55.68. Albert Lea’s second team of Alex Funk, Shaelee Lambertson, Barclay and Doppelhammer came in fourth with a time of 2:11.97.

In the 100-yard backstroke, Deming picked up her first varsity win of the season, finishing with a time of 1:12.15. Adams came in fourth with a time of 1:23.92 and Boorsma came in fifth with a time of 1:24.96.

In the final individual event of the night, Hanson came in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:28.43. McKenzie Fields finished fifth with a time of 1:45.80.

Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Palmer, Rognes, Deming and Jeffrey won with a time of 4:23.21. The team of Funk, Adams, Lambertson and Doppelhammer came in second with a time of 4:49.34.

The Tigers fall to 0-2 this season with a couple of narrow losses to begin the year. They will be back in the pool Tuesday when they host Tri-City United.