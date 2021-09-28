Tigers split tennis matches against Jordan and Tri-City United
As the end of the regular season draws near, the Albert Lea girls’ tennis team took to Jordan for a triangular Monday night against the Jaguars and the Titans of Tri-City United.
The Tigers dominated the doubles competition against the Titans, cruising to a 4-3 win. However, they struggled to find momentum against a tough Jaguars team, falling 7-0.
Albert Lea 4,
Tri-City United 3
The Tigers were undefeated in the doubles portion against the Titans. Two of the three matches were won in straight sets, while the third went to a tight third set.
Rachel Doppelhammer and Hannah Willner won their match in the No. 1 doubles spot. The duo won 6-1, 6-0.
Ashlyn Berven and Lilly Hyke also won in straight sets in their match at No. 2 doubles, 6-2, 7-5.
Emma Prihoda and Emery Nelson played in a closer match at No. 3 doubles, but still came out on top nonetheless, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
In singles action, Marissa Hanson was the lone Tiger to pick up a victory, beating her opponent in the No. 4 singles match 2-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Alyssa Jensen lost in the No. 1 spot 3-6, 6-0, 10-12. Stephanie Vogt lost in the No. 2 match 6-4, 6-0, and Bree Weilage lost in the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0.
Jordan 7,
Albert Lea 0
The Tigers ran into a buzzsaw in the Jaguars, falling in straight sets in all seven matches.
Jenson fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Vogt lost 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2, Weilage lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3, and Hanson lost 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 4 match.
Doppelhammer and Willner played in the closest match of the dual, winning four games in each set of the No. 1 doubles match, but still falling short 6-4, 6-4.
Berven and Hyke lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 and Prihoda and Nelson lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
The Tigers pick up their second win of the season and move to 2-10 overall. They will play in one more regular-season matchup before starting the postseason. The dual is scheduled for Thursday on the road against Rochester John Marshall.
The Big Nine Conference tournament is slated to start 9 a.m. Saturday at the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center.
Gallery: A.L. girls’ soccer falls to Lourdes
Albert Lea girls’ soccer hosted Rochester Lourdes Monday night. read more