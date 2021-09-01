September 2, 2021

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:22 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A vehicle was reported stolen at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday at 1119 Madison Ave.

Male reported found in house

Police received a report at 3:19 a.m. Tuesday that a teenage girl woke up to a male sleeping on the floor of her bedroom at 122 S. Third Ave.

Vehicle fire reported

A vehicle was reported on fire at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday at 1210 E. Main St.

Damage reported to vehicle

Damage was reported to a vehicle at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at 702 E. 13th St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at 1721 W. Main St.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 880th Avenue and 145th Street in Glenville.

