Vicki Jo Blake, age 69, of Albert Lea, passed away on September 26, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Phyllis Blake and Mary Jane (Dunn) Markus; sister, Kathy Blake and brother, Mark Blake.

Vicki is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Jackson, Lisa Semple and Rachel Matson; grandchildren, Andrew Jackson, Charity Jackson, Adam Semple, Luke Semple, Cade Semple, Lorelai Atkinson, DeRon Jackson, Mario Boyd and Chris Johnson; multiple great-grandchildren; former husbands, David Garza and Allen Matson; sister, Cheryl Blake; brothers, Kevin Blake, Jason Blake, Daniel Markus and Thomas Markus.

Visitation 5:00 pm -7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service, 11 am, Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 am.