Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports
Windows were reported shot out with a BB or pellet gun at 7:32 a.m. Thursday at 708 Park St. in Freeborn.
Guns reported stolen
Three guns were reported stolen from a residence at 12:34 p.m. Thursday at 20261 890th Ave., Oakland.
Damage reported to canoe rental
Damage was reported to the canoe rental stand at 8:29 a.m. Thursday at 500 Frank Ave.
