Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

Katie Koziolek, of Freeborn, from the St. Casimir’s parish in Wells, was a delegate to the 101st anniversary convention of the National Council of Catholic Women Aug. 25 to 28 in Arlington, Virginia. It was a celebration of the organization, founded by the United States Catholic Bishops in 1920 to organize thousands of women’s groups who were doing service, educational and spiritual activities under one umbrella to present a united front and larger voice for women in the Catholic church.

The organization acts through its members to support, empower and educate women in spirituality, leadership and service.

The Winona-Rochester Diocese is celebrating 80 years. Delegates learned about programs today, including work and prayer about human trafficking, domestic abuse, studies of encyclicals, prayer services including the rosary, retreats and legislative activities. The diocese supports Rochester Medical missionaries and Sacred Heart Mission to Haiti with clothing, medical equipment and blankets. The 102nd NCCW Convention will be hosted by Minnesota in Minneapolis in November 2022.