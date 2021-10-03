Arlyne E. Newgard

Arlyne Eunice Newgard, age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Arlyne was born on August 18, 1937 in Albert Lea, MN, the daughter of Arvid and Eva (Utpadel) Langlie. On September 3rd, 1960 Arlyne was united in marriage to Dale Newgard in Ellendale. They made their home in Albert Lea where they raised their children.

Arlyne was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, attending over 58 years. She enjoyed her long career in various roles at the Freeborn County Courthouse. Her happiest moments were spent with family, traveling with her husband, shopping with her children, attending her grandchildren’s events, and going to coffee and dinner with friends.

Arlyne will be greatly missed by her children and their families: Tammy (Brian) Jarnagin of Ames Iowa and their family Dr. Stephanie (Dr. Brian) Grondahl and Laina and Blaine, Alex (Megan) Jarnagin; Tim Newgard (Terri Schifferle and her daughter, Emma) of Corcoran, MN, Vickie (John) Newell of Ames, Iowa and their family Hannah (Patrick) Catton and Colin (fiancé Megan) Newell; sister-in-law, Mavis Langlie, and many nieces and nephew.

Arlyne was preceded in death by her loving husband F. Dale Newgard; parents; and brother, Orville.

Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 25 at 11 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Private burial to take place at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church.