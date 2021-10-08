Carol Jean Brandt (Glassel) passed unexpectedly at home on 27 Sep 2021 in Clifton CO at the age of 61.

Carol is survived by her mother, Delores Glassel, Albert Lea MN; children, Rebekah Jean Brandt, Daniel Paul Brandt, Isaac James Brandt; siblings, Debora Kiser, Elaine Chamberlain (Alden), Sandra Barber (Michael Barnett), Dennis Glassel (Jess). Also many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her father Virgil Lee Glassel and son Aaron Matthew Brandt.

Carol was born on 23 July 1960 in Osage IA to Virgil and Delores Glassel. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1978. She married Terry Brandt in1980. Her children remember her as a loving mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Carol was an accomplished baker and loved cake decorating and her Dough Boy collectibles. She was a caring individual who loved her family. She took great pride in her years as a mother and homemaker. She loved to relax while playing Bingo with her daughter and friends.

Carol was working at Student Transportation of America as a bus monitor/aide for special needs children. She quickly became attached to her charges and was always ready with a smile for them.

A memorial is scheduled for 14 Oct 2021 at First Presbyterian Church 308 Water St, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 1:30 in the afternoon with a reception to follow at the same location. Pastor Lee Freshour will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carol’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider helping with the needs of the family.

Condolences can be sent to: Becky Brandt; 3251 E Road Trailer 79, Clifton, CO 81520