COVID-19 cases continue increasing; new death reported in Faribault County

Published 6:39 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By Staff Reports

Freeborn County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalization on Monday in the update from health officials.

The new cases were for data as of 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are currently 182 active cases.

The health department stated the new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• Five people between 5 and 9

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Four people between 15 and 19

• Four people in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Five people in their 40s

• Two people in their 50s

• Two people in their 60s

• Three people in their 70s

The following new cases were reported in the area:

• Faribault County: 21 new cases

• Mower County: 39 new cases

• Steele County: 36 new cases

• Waseca County: 14 new cases

Statewide, 3,223 new cases were reported, along with 25 new deaths, including one person between 85 and 89 in Faribault County.

