COVID-19 cases inching up again in Freeborn County

Freeborn County’s number of active COVID-19 cases is creeping up again with 30 new cases reported Friday.

The county now has 144 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 0 and 4

• Four people between 5 and 9

• Four people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Five people in their 20s

• Five people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• Two people in their 70s

The following cases were reported on Friday in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 23 new cases

• Mower County: 31 new cases

• Steele County: 32 new cases

• Waseca County: 16 new cases

Across the state, 3,714 new cases were reported and 17 deaths.