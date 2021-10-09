Duplicate bridge winners announced

Austin Senior Center hosted duplicate bridge again this week on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City.

Winners from Tuesday were the following:

First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

Second: Jim Fisher and Brandon Helm

Third: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Fourth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fifth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

Winners from Wednesday were the following:

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: John Leisen and Dave Ring

Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters