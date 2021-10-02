Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the renaming of a portion of James Avenue to Eddie Cochran Street.

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday voted to rename a small portion of James Avenue after Albert Lea native Eddie Cochran.

The name change applies to the road from Frank Avenue southeast, past the area where the Pelican Breeze is parked on the shore of Albert Lea Lake and further to the city’s main lift station, the city’s impound facility and the Freeborn County Humane Society.

Cochran was a musician and performer born in the city in 1938 who is known for his contributions to rock ‘n’ roll, country and rhythm and blues. When he lived in Albert Lea, he lived in the neighborhood near the street that now bears his name.

When he was 12 he started playing the guitar, and then toured as a country music artist with the Cochran Brothers after his family moved to California. After that he made the move to rock ’n’ roll with his hit “Sitting on the Balcony,” in 1957, selling more than 1 million copies.

Though his life was cut short after he died on Easter Sunday 1960 when the cab taking him to Heathrow Airport crashed, we hope his legacy can continue to live on through this name change and events such as the annual Eddie Cochran Car Show & Music Festival, which is held annually.

We are proud as a community to continue to carry that legacy forward.

To event organizers this weekend.

People can’t say there’s nothing to do in Albert Lea and the surrounding area this weekend, as there are several big events happening.

This is the 35th year for the Big Island Rendezvous and Festival, which is open to the public Saturday and Sunday at Bancroft Bay Park.

It is also the weekend for the Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival, which kicked off Friday with a cruise-in and concert, and the main car show to take place Saturday.

In addition, there’s the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the nearby Ellendale Fall Festival.

We thank all the people who have dedicated time and energy to making these events happen, and we hope they all are a success.

To the fall colors beginning to come into area trees.

Fall is a beautiful time to be in Minnesota, and we are excited to see the leaves starting to turn colors in our area.

To stay up-to-date on fall color throughout the state, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fall color finder at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.

According to the finder, Freeborn County is at 50% to 75% peak color, along with half of Faribault County and half of Mower County. Other counties in southern Minnesota are at 25% to 50% peak.

Whatever the case may be, the next few weeks are sure to be a beauty. Get out there and check it out.