Former Albert Leans enjoy working for Twins

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Submitted

Four former Albert Leans gather after the last Twins game of the season against the Detroit Tigers for a photo. Pictured, from left, are Paul Kraske, Tom Donahue, Pam Sigurdson and Paul Tuveson. They work with the Guest Services Division for the Twins. Provided

The Minnesota Twins may not have had the year they were hoping for this past season, but four former Albert Leans on staff with the Guest Services Division for the Twins had a great year.

Pam Sigurdson, Albert Lea High School class of 1971, is the senior member of the group with nine years of employment with the Twins. Tom Donahue, class of ’72 follows with seven years. Tuveson, class of ’71, and Kraske, class of ’72, were the two rookies this year. The 2020 no fan Covid season delayed their start a year until this season.

According to a statement from the group, all four agree that the Twins organization is first class. The Twins tradition of passion, hustle, heart and fun make them very enjoyable to work for.

Once hired, training is required of any employee before the first pitch of the season is thrown. An added perk of working for the Twins is the many new friends they have made at Target Field. The Twins create a true family experience.

The four are off now until possibly Jan. 1, when the NHL Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues will be played at Target Field. As Twins employees, they will have an opportunity to work this historic game if they so choose.

