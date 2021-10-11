Laverne “Vern” Gjere, age 84, of Bricelyn, MN, died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at The Woodlands on St. John’s Nursing Home Campus in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Good Hope Parish in Bricelyn, MN with Pastor Don Malinsky officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 PM Friday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Bricelyn Lutheran Cemetery, Seely Twp., Faribault Co., MN. To leave online condolences, please visit: brussheitner.com

Vern was born May 6, 1937 the son of Harry and Helen (Smeby) Gjere in Lake Mills, IA. He married Carol Ehrich on June 15, 1958 in Wells, MN. Vern and his father had a wood product company together, building poultry crates and pallets. He worked at Winnebago Industries for many years before driving and delivering Winnebago Motorhomes all over the U.S. and Canada, with his wife Carol. Vern and a buddy spent many weeks during the summer driving a bus from Bricelyn to Saskatchewan, literally to the end of the road to an Indian Reservation to fish. He knew where all the best fishing spots were.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Carol of Bricelyn; 4 children and their spouses: Mike (Trish) Gjere of Blue Earth, Paul (Deb) Gjere of Rochester, MN, Sue Osland (Dennis Johnson) of Wall, SD, and Karen (Kelly) Hinrichsen of Runnells, IA; 8 grandchildren: Ben (Chelsey) Gjere, Lyndsey (Mike) McQuade, Stacy (Nolan) Peterson, Sarah (Ryan) Sullivan, Conrad Osland (Jenna Sommerfeld), Preston Osland (McKayla Bauleke), Johanna (Ben) Phillips, Clare Hinrichsen (Gaige Dunkin); 10 great-grandchildren: Caeley and Casey Gjere, Maddy and Calvin McQuade, Cora and Emmit Peterson, Jameson Sullivan, Leti and Willa Phillips, and baby girl Peterson on the way; siblings: Geri Melaas of Denton, TX, Marlys Martin of Fountain Hills, AZ; brothers and sisters-in-law: Don (Elaine) Ehrich of Albert Lea, MN, Bill Ehrich of Apple Valley, MN, Bob (Lorraine) Ehrich of Baxter, MN and Joyce Ehrich of Wells, MN; many nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law: Bruce Melaas, Raymond Martin and David Ehrich; sister-in-law Helen Ehrich.