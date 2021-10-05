Lucille “Lucy” Squires

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Submitted

Lucille “Lucy” F. Squires, age 83, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on September 28, 2021.

Lucy attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and later on also attending Mankato State where she received her Associates Degree in Business.

She enjoyed cooking, golfing, avid reader, bowling and loved working with children.

She is preceded in death by her son, Mark; parents, Paul and Esther Jenks; sisters, Maryann Martinson and infant sister.

Lucy is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Carilee Squires Harte, Teresa (Mark) Squires Isley and Jeanette Squires Stevens; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN.

More News

Active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County nearing 200

Most state workers get COVID shots, but some face discipline

Motorcyclist injured in crash in Worth County

I-90 westbound lane closure begins next week for cable median barrier installation

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials