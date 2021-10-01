Dec. 18, 1975-Sept. 28, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Michael Alan Gardner, 45, Lake Mills, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Albert Lea.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills. Pastor Joel Guttormson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Woodbury Cemetery near Lyle, Minn.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com