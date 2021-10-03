ORDINANCE 21-062

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA AMENDING

PART 1 CHARTER – CHAPTER 1. GENERAL PROVISIONS

On September 27, 2021, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance Amending Part 1 Charter – Chapter 1.General Provisions:

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

Sec. 2.08. Mayor.

The mayor is the presiding officer of the council. The council must choose from its members a mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem holds office at the pleasure of the council and serves as mayor in the mayor’s disability or absence from the city or when a vacancy in the office of mayor exists. The mayor:

(i) Exercises the powers and performs the duties conferred on the mayor by this Charter, the ordinances of the city, and law;

(ii) Is the official head of the city for ceremonial purposes, for purposes of the service of civil process, and for the purposes of martial law; and

(iii) Must report to the council neglect, dereliction of duty, or waste on the part of an officer or department of the city. In time of public danger or emergency, the mayor or the mayor’s appointed emergency coordinator, as provided by resolution and law, may take command of the police department to maintain order and enforcement of the law.

Sec. 7.15. Economic development loans.

The city may make a secured or unsecured loan to a business, a for-profit or nonprofit organization or an individual as part of a program of economic development, job creation, redevelopment or community revitalization, including, but not limited to, loans for any economic development purpose as allowed by law. The city may appropriate funds from any source, other than ad valorem taxes, properly available to the city for the purposes of this section.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 27th day of September, 2021.