Public invited to tour new A.L. fire station during Fire Prevention Week

The public is invited to check out the new Albert Lea fire station as part of the activities taking place next week for Fire Prevention Week.

An open house is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the station, 417 S. Newton Ave.

In addition to small group tours, people can come meet the firefighters, and there will be equipment demonstrations and activities for children.

Public tours are also slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.

“We’re excited to finally show the building that the public allowed us to have,” said Albert Lea Fire Rescue Capt. Bart Berven. “We look forward to all kinds of questions and clarification.”

Berven said there has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the project, and he encouraged people to come and see it for themselves and get their questions answered.

The station opened in July 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first major public open house at the new facility.

Berven estimated tours to take about 30 minutes each. Masks will be required.

In addition to the open house, firefighters are also busy making visits to grade schools, preschools and some daycares in the community, showcasing the fire trucks and apparatus. They have been many virtual visits during the pandemic, which have also been a success, he said.

Berven said each year the firefighters share the message of the National Fire Protection Administration during Fire Prevention Week.

This year, the campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety, “ which aims to educate everyone about the different sounds the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

The agency offers the following safety tips to help people “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

• A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

• Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.