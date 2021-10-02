Robin Gudal: Crying out to Jesus in need of help

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I heard a story recently on KTIS Christian Radio that I pray encourages you. A young man had become overwhelmed by his life’s circumstances and in an act of desperation had planned out his end. He pulled his truck into a wooded area, he just happened to turn the radio on and the song “Cry Out to Jesus” (Third Day) was playing. The teller of the story worked at this station; he now works at KTIS.

The young man called in and shared his story with him, he in turn called Third Day and shared the life- giving gift the words meant to this young person. For him, this was a pivotal and life-altering moment.

Third Day then wrote the song; “I Need a Miracle.” (lyrics) “Well no matter who you are and no matter what you’ve done, there will come a time when you can’t make it on your own. And in your hour of desperation know you’re not the only one, praying Lord above, I need a miracle. I need a miracle.”

Life is so fragile, and we as individuals are also. Let us be challenged to be kind, to react to that feeling, “Maybe I should do__. To help__”. To grant grace. To go the extra mile. To not judge so quickly. To listen. To be a better person than yesterday. (I am preaching into a mirror).

I have lost friends, relatives, acquaintances, youth I’ve known through YFC to taking their own lives. I have sat with widows and daughters and mourned with them. Relatives always suffer from their loved one’s suffering. I have listened to people share about their extreme desperation in life. This is a hard topic and not a cookie cutter solution, a one-size-fits-all answer. It is tragic. There is no other way to cut it: tragic.

Crying out to Jesus unfortunately is not always the pat answer, the turn-around solution, but it is my prayer for you. May you lean in and allow Christ to fill those horrible, hard holes in your life when they come. May you listen/share/respond with others when they share their cries of desperation. Let us be affected for the better by those who have not been able to overcome. Compassion and empathy should be our response. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours, 800-273-8255. Call today if you need to or have someone who does.

The shortest verse in the Bible is John 11:35, “Jesus wept.” Following that it states, “See how much he loved him!” (Referring to Lazarus). This comforts me to know we too can weep, wail, lament, process, grieve as Christ himself does.

Blessed be the memory of loved ones who have made this choice.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.