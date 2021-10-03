SEPT. 20 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson. School Board members absent: Dave Klatt

1. Motion to approve agenda as amended adding 10.5 MSHSL Cooperative Sponsorship Application. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Motion to add additional ten minutes to open forum. Motion failed 2-4 (In favor: Hoffman, Marin; against: Nelson, Skaar, Dieser, Olson)

3. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

4. Reports presented by Board members Hoffman, Dieser, Skaar, Marin, Olson, and Nelson.

5. Kathy Niebuhr provided a COVID-19 Update.

6. Motion to approve resolution of adoption of health and safety measures for the 2021-2022 school year. Motion carried 4-2 (Hoffman and Marin against).

7. Reviewed first reading of policy 533 Wellness and policy 516 Student Medication.

8. Motion to approve adoption of proposed 2021 pay 2022 certified levy at maximum. Motion carried 6-0.

9. Superintendent Funk provided a referendum update.

10. Motion to approve MSHSL invoice for payment. Motion carried 6-0.

11. Motion to approve MSHSL Cooperative Sponsorship Application. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 7:03 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.