Unemployment fraud and other reports
Published 8:44 am Friday, October 1, 2021
Police received a report at 8:52 a.m. Thursday of unemployment that had been collected in another state in the caller’s name.
Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes
Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette at 11:28 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device at 2:16 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Dash cam stolen
A dash cam was reported stolen from a truck at 2:19 p.m. Thursday at Riverland Community College, 2200 Riverland Drive
Trailer broken into
A trailer was reported broken into at 3:11 p.m. Thursday at 501 W. Richway Drive.
Truck reported stolen
Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Thursday of a truck that was stolen at 1422 Lee Ave. The theft had occurred after 11 a.m.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Ryeder Rosendo Gonzalez on a local warrant at 5:08 p.m. Thursday at 406 Center St. in Freeborn.
Police arrested Tavares Aaron Walker, 38, on warrants and gross misdemeanor domestic abuse no contact order violation at 7:59 a.m. Thursday at 603 Freeborn Ave.
1 arrested on controlled substance charge
Deputies arrested Cameron Michael Smith, 24, for third-degree controlled substance possession at 7:54 p.m. Thursday at 79503 298th St. in Clarks Grove.