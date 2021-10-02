WCTA hosts its annual meeting last week, numerous prizes given out

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association’s 71st annual meeting was held on the evening of Sept. 23. Members had the option to attend the meeting in-person or virtually to hear reports on WCTA operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” stated CEO Mark Thoma.

Three directors elected to board

Larry Foley of Kensett, Mike Stensrud of Lake Mills and Steve Thorland of Thompson were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA board members are Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders and Shanan Redinger.

WCTA prize winners include: Paul Pergande of Crystal Lake, Bruce Biederman of Grafton, Duane Colby of Lake Mills, Jack Koenen of Forest City and Peter Julseth of Northwood, who were winners of the 50-inch 4K TVs. Terry and Trudy Blome of Ledyard and Susan Sabin of Lakota were winners of the Apple iPad Air tablets. Lisa Brant of Leland and Ted Hall of Miller were winners of the iRobot Roomba vacuums. Douglas Bosma of Emmons and Judy Boeckholt of Buffalo Center were winners of the Echo Shows.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is a member-owned cooperative providing a full range of telecommunication services and products to communities in north-central Iowa and south-central Minnesota.